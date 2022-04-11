Aion Price Reaches $0.0898 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Aion has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.39 or 0.99866974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00251720 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00112784 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00296987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

