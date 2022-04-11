Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.