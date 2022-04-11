AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

