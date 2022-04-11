Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

AKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Akumin in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38. The stock has a market cap of C$135.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

