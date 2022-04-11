Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ALIM opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

