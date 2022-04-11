Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.79 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,402,000 after buying an additional 55,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

