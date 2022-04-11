Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.90 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

