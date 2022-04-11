Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.08 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

