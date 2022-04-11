Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 429,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 352,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.