Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 429,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 352,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
