Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 146,649 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

