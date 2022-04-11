Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 19,081 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

NYSE:MCO opened at $342.69 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

