Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $7.30 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

