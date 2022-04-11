Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 359,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

