Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.56. 133,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.