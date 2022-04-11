Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 5.8%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.21 and last traded at $71.78. 18,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 949,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.