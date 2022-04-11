Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.