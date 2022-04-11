Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

