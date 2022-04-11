American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 264,751 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

