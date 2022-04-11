Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,872. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

