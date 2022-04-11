Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

