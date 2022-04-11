Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,113. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -491.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

