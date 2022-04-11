Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,570 shares of company stock worth $254,396 and sold 48,948 shares worth $165,469. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

