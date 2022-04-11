Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.88 EPS

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBNK traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 51,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.