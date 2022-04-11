Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBNK traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 51,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.