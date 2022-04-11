Analysts Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

