Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.29. 2,385,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,305. Vonage has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

