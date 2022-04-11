Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

