Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $84.40

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,274. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 182.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

