Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT at $62.50

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,437,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.