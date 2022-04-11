Analysts Set Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target at $2,430.00

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.87) to GBX 2,530 ($33.18) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.39) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Entain has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

