Analysts Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 387,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

