Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($80.43) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 239,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

