Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target at $32.71

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

