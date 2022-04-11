Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $62.67

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $21.61 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

