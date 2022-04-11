Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $109.25

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
INGR stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.
