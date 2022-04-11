Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $69.91

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.25. 926,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

