Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 49,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

