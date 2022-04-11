Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $26.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

