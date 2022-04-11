Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $115.33

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNFP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

