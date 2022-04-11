Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

