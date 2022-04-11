Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$41.38

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

SNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.23.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

