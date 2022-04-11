Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $6.80

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several analysts recently commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 765,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,546,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

