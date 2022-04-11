Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC UMGNF opened at $25.90 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

