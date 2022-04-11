Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $220.55

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,716,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

