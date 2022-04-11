Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $190.00

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

