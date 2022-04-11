Analyzing Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) & Its Rivals

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Keurig Dr Pepper to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.92% 9.35% 4.53% Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Risk & Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 5 3 0 2.38 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors 277 1293 1458 32 2.41

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.52%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 121.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion $2.15 billion 25.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors $11.51 billion $1.92 billion -103.97

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee. This segment sells its brewers through third-party distributors and retail partners, as well as through its website at keurig.com. The Packaged Beverages segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaged beverages of its brands; contract manufacturing of various private label and emerging brand beverages; and distribution of packaged beverages for its partner brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, Sunkist, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Hawaiian Punch, Clamato, Yoo-Hoo, Core, ReaLemon, evian, Vita Coco, and Mr and Mrs T mixers brands. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment manufactures and distributes carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, and vegetable juice products under the PeÃ±afiel, Clamato, Squirt, Dr Pepper, Crush, and Aguafiel brands. The company serves retailers, bottlers and distributors, restaurants, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

