Analyzing Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -726.14% -31.86% -30.10% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.39% -40.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.64%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 196.86%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 14.76 -$31.33 million ($0.63) -2.05 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.77) -2.22

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

