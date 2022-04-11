Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE FINS opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the period.

