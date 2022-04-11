Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,710 ($48.66).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 87 ($1.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,083.50 ($53.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,299. The stock has a market cap of £54.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,170.50 ($54.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,743.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,209.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

