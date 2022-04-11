Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,370. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

