Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $9,361.53.

LC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.