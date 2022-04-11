Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.
- On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $9,361.53.
LC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
